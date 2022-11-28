SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Antwan Walker’s 19 points helped Bryant defeat Framingham State 98-44 on Monday night.

Walker also had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-1). Earl Timberlake scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Charles Pride shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Bryan Thompson finished with 10 points for the Rams. Julius Goines added nine points and eight rebounds for Framingham State.

