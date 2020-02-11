Closings & Delays
Walker sparks Portland State past Northern Colorado, 83-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Alonzo Walker had 22 points as Portland State beat Northern Colorado 83-71 on Monday night.

Lamar Hamrick had 13 points and six rebounds for Portland State (12-13, 6-7 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Sal Nuhu added 13 points. Holland Woods had 10 points.

Bodie Hume scored a career-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Bears (15-8, 8-4). Jonah Radebaugh added 13 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Bears for the season. Portland State defeated Northern Colorado 69-65 on Dec. 28. Half of Northern Colorado’s four Big Sky losses have come at the hands of the Vikings.

Portland State plays Eastern Washington at home on Saturday. Northern Colorado plays Northern Arizona on the road on Thursday.

