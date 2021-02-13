Walker scores 36, Northeastern tops Towson, Coen earns 250th

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Tyson Walker scored a career-high 36 points as Northeastern topped Towson 76-67 on Saturday, giving coach Bill Coen his 250th win.

Coen’s coaching win tied him with Northeastern legend Jim Calhoun for most wins in the program. Walker was 13 of 20 shooting with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and also had five assists.

Greg Eboigbodin had 13 points for Northeastern (9-6, 8-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jason Strong added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Shaquille Walters, the Huskies’ second leading scorer (12 ppg) scored four on 1 of 6 shooting.

Jason Gibson and Zane Martin each scored 14 points for the Tigers (3-13, 2-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Demetrius Mims had 11 points.

Nicolas Timberlake, who was second on the Tigers in scoring (12 ppg) oints per game, scored four on 1 of 6 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES