SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Antwan Walker scored 33 points as Bryant beat Albany (NY) 86-69 on Wednesday night.

Walker also had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-6, 2-2 America East Conference). Charles Pride scored 28 points and added five rebounds and five assists.

Jonathan Beagle led the way for the Great Danes (6-13, 1-3) with 21 points and four assists. Marcus Jackson added 15 points for Albany. Sarju Patel also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Bryant visits New Hampshire while Albany visits NJIT.

