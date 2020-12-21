Walker scores 27 to lift Air Force past Nevada 68-66

RENO, Nev. (AP)A.J. Walker had a career-high 27 points and made two free throws with 14 seconds left as Air Force narrowly beat Nevada 68-66 on Sunday.

It was the first-ever win for Air Force at Reno.

Chris Joyce scored five straight points for Air Force – on a 3-pointer to take the lead and then two free throws – to build a 61-57 edge at 1:34 the Wolf Pack could not overcome.

Joyce finished with 18 points for Air Force (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Keaton Van Soelen added six points and six assists.

Zane Meeks had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-3, 1-1). Grant Sherfield added 10 points. Warren Washington had eight points and 12 rebounds. The Wolf Pack was held to 2-for-24 shooting from distance.

Nevada had defeated Air Force 74-57 on Friday.

