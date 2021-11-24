Walker scores 27 to carry Air Force past Denver 66-65

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)A.J. Walker had 27 points as Air Force held off Denver 66-65 on Wednesday.

Jake Heidbreder made a pair of foul shots with 30 seconds to put the Falcons up by the final margin. Denver called an immediate timeout to set a play but Taelyr Gatlin missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Ethan Taylor had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Air Force (5-1), which earned its fifth straight win. Jeffrey Mills distributed seven assists.

Michael Henn had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers (3-4), KJ Hunt scored 15 with six assists and Jordan Johnson scored 12.

The Pioneers now have lost three of their last four.

