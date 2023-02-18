SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jordan Walker’s 25 points helped UAB defeat UTSA 83-78 on Saturday night.

Walker shot 8 for 19 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Blazers (20-8, 11-6 Conference USA). KJ Buffen scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Ty Brewer went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Roadrunners (8-20, 2-15) were led by Japhet Medor, who posted 22 points, four assists and two steals. UTSA also got 14 points and eight rebounds from DJ Richards. John Buggs III also had 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.