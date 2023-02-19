LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Derrick Walker had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Keisei Tominaga scored 20 and Nebraska beat Maryland 70-66 in overtime Sunday for the Cornhuskers’ third consecutive win.

Sam Griesel made a driving layup, but missed the and-1 free throw, to give Nebraska (14-14, 7-10) the lead for good with 1:23 left in overtime. Sam Hoiberg stole the ball from Jahmir Young but Walker missed a shot at the rim. Hoiberg then picked off a pass from Hakim Hart for a coast-to-coast layup to make it 67-64 with 31 seconds to go. Walker blocked Hart’s shot and Hoiberg made two free throws with 14 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

Walker, who made 7 of 12 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, finished with three blocks. Griesel scored 12 points for the Cornhuskers, who have won four of their last five following a four-game skid. Hoiberg finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Julian Reese had 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Maryland (18-10, 9-7 Big Ten), which lost for just the second time since a 58-55 defeat at No. 3 Purdue on Jan. 22. Young also scored 16 and Hart hit four 3-pointers and added 14.

Griesel picked up his fourth personal when he fouled Jahari Long on a 3-point shot with about 13 minutes left in regulation. Long hit all three free throws to cap an 11-0 run and give Maryland its first lead since 16-15. After Walker made two free throws for the Huskers to make it 38-all, Ian Martinez missed a 3-point shot but Patrick Emilien tracked down the offensive rebound and, as he fell out of bounds, found Hart for a wide-open 3 from the left wing. Hart added another from behind the arc and Young hit one before Reese made a layup to give Maryland its biggest lead at 50-42 with seven minutes remaining in regulation.

Tominaga hit two free throws and then, as he was boxing out on a shot at the other end, drew a foul and made two more foul shots to make it 56-all with a minute left in the second half. Young made a pull-up jumper on the baseline for the Terrapins with 43 seconds left but Walker scored inside 14 seconds later.

Young missed a potential winning step-back jumper from the free-throw line as time expired in regulation.

Walker scored the final six points in a 15-3 run that gave Nebraska a nine-point lead midway through the first half, Hart sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two layup by Emilien as the Terrapins scored 10 consecutive points to take a 16-15 lead less than three minutes later.

UP NEXT

Maryland returns home to play Wednesday against Minnesota

Nebraska is off until next Saturday when it also plays Minnesota at home

