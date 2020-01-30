Walker scores 22 to lead UMass over St. Joseph’s 91-76

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Dibaji Walker had a career-high 22 points as UMass beat Saint Joseph’s 91-76 on Wednesday night.

Samba Diallo had 19 points for UMass (9-12, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Carl Pierre added 14 points and seven assists. Tre Mitchell had 12 points and five assists.

The 91 points were a season best for UMass, which also registered a season-high 26 assists.

Ryan Daly had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Hawks (4-17, 0-8). Rahmir Moore added 14 points. Cameron Brown had 12 points.

UMass matches up against Davidson on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s plays Saint Louis at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞