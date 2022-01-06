Walker scores 17 to carry UAB past North Texas 69-63

DENTON, Texas (AP)Jordan Walker had 17 points as UAB topped North Texas 69-63 on Thursday night.

Trey Jemison had 14 points for UAB (13-3, 3-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. KJ Buffen added 13 points. Quan Jackson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mardrez McBride had 17 points for the Mean Green (8-4, 1-1), whose six-game win streak ended. Tylor Perry added 15 points. Thomas Bell had 10 points and five assists.

