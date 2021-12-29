Walker scores 16 to lead Air Force over Utah State 49-47

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)A.J. Walker scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Air Force narrowly beat Utah State 49-47 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Jake Heidbreder had 14 points for Air Force (8-4). Nikc Jackson added 12 rebounds and five assists.

Justin Bean had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (9-5, 0-1). Brandon Horvath added 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

