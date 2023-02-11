DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Oddyst Walker scored 15 points as Alcorn State beat Bethune-Cookman 76-74 on Saturday night.

Walker also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Braves (13-11, 10-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Byron Joshua added 15 points while finishing 7 of 18 from the floor, and he also had eight assists. Jeremiah Kendall finished 6 of 14 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Kevin Davis finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-16, 5-7). Joe French added 17 points for Bethune-Cookman. In addition, Marcus Garrett had 12 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. Alcorn State visits Florida A&M while Bethune-Cookman hosts Jackson State.

—

