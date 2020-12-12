Walker carries Texas Southern over LeTourneau 103-60

HOUSTON (AP)John Walker III had a career-high 35 points as Texas Southern easily beat LeTourneau 103-60 on Friday.

Walker III shot 15 for 18 from the field. He added seven rebounds.

Karl Nicholas had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Southern (2-3). Yahuza Rasas added 10 points.

Michael Weathers, the Tigers’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 17 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Deonte Jackson had 12 points for the YellowJackets, who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. John Argue added 12 points. Andrew Eberhardt had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

