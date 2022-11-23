WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Cameron Hildreth scored 19 points to lead six in double figures and Wake Forest rolled to a 103-71 victory over winless South Carolina State on Wednesday night.

Wake Forest (5-1) bounced back from its only loss this season, a 77-75 overtime defeat to LMU at the Jamaica Classic Championship on Sunday. The Demon Deacons shot 68% (36 of 53) from the floor and made 24 of 31 free throws against South Carolina State.

Damari Monsanto scored 16 points and Bobi Klintman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest. Tyree Appleby added 13 points, and Matthew Marsh and Jao Ituka had 10 apiece.

Lesown Hallums scored 14 points for South Carolina State (0-6), which also had six score in double figures.

Hildreth, Monsanto and Appleby combined for 37 of Wake Forest’s 51 first-half points in building a 24-point lead. Monsanto and Appleby each made three 3-pointers in the half, and the pair finished 7 of 12 from long range.

The Bulldogs pulled within 18 points with 12:30 to play but didn’t get closer. Monsanto later capped a 22-7 run with a dunk that stretched the lead to 33 points with 6:10 remaining.

—

