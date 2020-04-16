Wake Forest guard Brown entering draft and transfer portal

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Wake Forest junior Chaundee Brown says he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown announced his plans in a social-media post Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 guard from Orlando, Florida, said he plans to maintain his college eligibility even while going through the draft process.

Brown was Wake Forest’s third-leading scorer last season at 12.1 points per game and its second-best rebounder at 6.5 boards per game. He missed eight games due to injury, but had 24 points and nine rebounds in a double-overtime win against highly ranked Duke in late February.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞