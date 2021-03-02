Wagner tops Merrimack 74-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Will Martinez and Alex Morales scored 21 points apiece as Wagner topped Merrimack 74-67 on Tuesday night.

The 21 points tied a career high for Martinez, who added six rebounds. Morales also had six rebounds.

Elijah Ford had 14 points for Wagner (12-6, 12-5 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. Wagner scored 46 first-half points, a season high for the home team, while the 43 first-half points for Merrimack were the best of the season for the visiting team.

Mykel Derring had 14 points for the Warriors (9-8, 9-8). Jordan Minor added 13 points and Mikey Watkins had 12 points.

