PHILADELPHIA (AP)Delonnie Hunt scored 19 points and Jahbril Price-Noel had the key points at the end of regulation and overtime as Wagner defeated Temple 76-73 on Monday night in the season opener.

Price-Noel, who had 11 points, hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force the overtime and then he sealed the win with a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining in overtime.

Hunt had three steals for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams scored 16 points, going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 9 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line. Rahmir Moore recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

The Owls were led by Damian Dunn, who posted 29 points. Khalif Battle added 16 points and six rebounds for Temple. In addition, Nick Jourdain finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Hunt scored 13 points in the first half for Wagner, who trailed 31-28 at halftime. Wagner outscored Temple by three points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 69-69. Moore scored his three the overtime points while finishing 1 of 1 from the floor.

