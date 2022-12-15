NEW YORK (AP)Javier Esquerra Trelles and Zaire Williams both scored 13 points to help Wagner defeat Stony Brook 58-55 on Thursday night.

Esquerra Trelles also had five rebounds for the Seahawks (5-4). Williams shot 5 of 12 (3 for 8 from distance), and had four steals. Rob Taylor II finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Seawolves (3-8). Frankie Policelli added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Stony Brook. In addition, Keenan Fitzmorris finished with 11 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.