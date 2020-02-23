Wade pumps in 19 points sending Longwood past High Point



LONGWOOD, N.J. (AP)DeShaun Wade scored 19 points off the bench to carry Longwood to a 57-54 win over High Point on Saturday night.

High Point’s Denny Slay II tied it at 51 with 2:03 left. After the two teams went almost 90 seconds without scoring, Juan Munoz converted a three-point play to give the Lancers the lead for good. Wade made 4 of 6 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds. Juan Munoz had 13 points for Longwood (13-17, 8-9 Big South Conference), Shabooty Phillips distributed six assists and Jordan Cintron had three blocks.

Caden Sanchez had 13 points for the Panthers (9-20, 6-10), Slay scored 10 points and Rob Peterson III grabbed nine rebounds.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Longwood defeated High Point 72-62 on Jan. 25. Longwood finishes out the regular season against Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. High Point plays UNC-Asheville at home on Thursday.

