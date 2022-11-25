PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 16 points to lead West Virginia to a 89-71 win over Portland State in a Phil Knight Legacy tournament consolation game on Friday night, vaulting Bob Huggins into third place all-time for Division I coaching victories.

Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, improved to 921-400 in his career and broke a tie with Jim Calhoun – who earned 625 of his 920 wins at Connecticut – and sits behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Mitchell scored inside with 17:32 left in the first half to give the Mountaineers the lead for good and spark a 15-4 run that made it 20-10 about 4 minutes later.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 14 points, Seth Wilson and Kedrian Johnson added 12 points apiece while Erik Stevenson and Joe Touassaint each scored 11 for West Virginia (5-1).

Matthews threw down a dunk and then made two free throws to open the second half and give West Virginia a 21-point lead with 19:02 to play.

Portland State scored 10 consecutive points to trim its deficit to 60-50 with 13 minutes remaining, but Toussaint answered with a jumper and, 15 seconds later, a layup and the Vikings got no closer.

Cameron Parker made 13 of 13 from the free-throw line and finished with 18 points for Portland State (2-4). Hunter Woods added 12 points.

UP NEXT

Portland State plays in the seventh-place game Sunday against Oregon State.

West Virginia plays Florida in Sunday’s fifth-place game.

