W. Kentucky uses a pair of runs to put down Charlotte

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Taveion Hollingsworth tied his career high with a season-high 30 points and Western Kentucky defeated Charlotte 80-63 on Saturday.

Hollingsworth made all 13 of his foul-shot attempts.

The 49ers led 39-38 at intermission and the game stayed close until Western Kentucky went on a 10-1 run and led 59-50 on Jared Savage’s three-point play. Luka Vasic made a layup to reduce the deficit to 60-55, but a 16-4 Hilltoppers run put it away.

Savage scored a season-high 20 points and had three blocks for Western Kentucky (12-6, 5-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Carson Williams added 15 points.

Jahmir Young had 14 points for the 49ers (10-6, 4-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Jordan Shepherd added 11 points.

W. Kentucky takes on Marshall on the road on Wednesday. Charlotte plays Old Dominion on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞