W. Carolina beats Coll. Of Charleston 76-70 in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Cory Hightower came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Western Carolina to a 76-70 overtime win over College of Charleston on Friday night.

Mason Faulkner had 14 points for Western Carolina (7-2). Matt Halvorsen added 13 points. Tyler Harris had 11 points.

Payton Willis had 16 points for the Cougars (2-4) and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Zep Jasper added 16 points. Dontavius King had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

