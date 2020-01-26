1  of  2
Vrankic scores 20 to lead Santa Clara past San Diego 65-52

SAN DIEGO (AP)Josip Vrankic had 20 points as Santa Clara defeated San Diego 65-52 on Saturday.

Jalen Williams had 11 points for Santa Clara (17-5, 4-3 West Coast Conference). DJ Mitchell added eight rebounds.

James Jean-Marie had 14 points and three blocks for the Toreros (8-14, 1-6). Joey Calcaterra added 12 points. Finn Sullivan had seven rebounds.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Toreros on the season. Santa Clara defeated San Diego 80-63 on Jan. 4. Santa Clara plays Gonzaga at home on Thursday. San Diego faces San Francisco at home on Thursday.

