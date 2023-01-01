BALTIMORE (AP)Dylan Penn had 19 points in Vermont’s 74-61 win against UMBC on Sunday to open America East Conference play.

Penn added nine rebounds for the Catamounts (7-8). Matt Veretto scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 6 from distance). Finn Sullivan shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Tra’Von Fagan finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Retrievers (9-6). Matteo Picarelli added 12 points for UMBC. Colton Lawrence also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Vermont hosts Bryant while UMBC hosts Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.