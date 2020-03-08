Vermont defeats Maine 61-50 in America East tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Everett Duncan and Anthony Lamb scored 19 points apiece and top-seeded Vermont beat eighth-seeded Maine 61-50 in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference Tourney on Saturday night.

The Catamounts are home against fourth-seeded UMBC in the semifinals on Tuesday night.

Stef Smith added 10 points for Vermont (25-7), which played Maine in the quarterfinals for the fifth-straight season. Ryan Davis snared eight rebounds.

Nedeljko Prijovic had 18 points for the Black Bears (9-22). Sergio El Darwich added 14 points and seven assists. Stephane Ingo had 14 rebounds.

