CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Steele Venters had 25 points and Eastern Washington beat Portland State 92-80 on Thursday night.

Venters shot 8 for 18 (4 for 12 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Eagles (9-7). Angelo Allegri scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 8 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Tyreese Davis recorded 15 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Jorell Saterfield led the Vikings (6-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Woods added 15 points and two steals for Portland State. Bobby Harvey also put up 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.