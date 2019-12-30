Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

VCU uses balanced attack to dump Loyola (MD) by 34 PTs

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Nah’Shon Hyland and De’Riante Jenkins each scored 15 points and Virginia Commonwealth used the second half to run past Loyola (MD) 85-51 on Sunday.

KeShawn Curry scored 12 points and 12 of 13 Rams that saw action scored.

VCU (10-3) used an 8-2 run in the last three minutes of the first half for a 40-31 lead. They seized control and extended the lead to 50-35 on Marcus Santos-Silva’s jumper with 14:54 left. Hyland’s 3-pointer with 73 seconds to go made it 81-51.

Andrew Kostecka led the Greyhounds with 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting.

The Rams begin Atlantic 10 Conference play on Thursday when they host Fordham.

Loyola (8-5), which had its five-game winning streak end, starts Patriot League play when it hosts Holy Cross on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞