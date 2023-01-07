RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 19 points as VCU beat Davidson 89-72 on Saturday.

Baldwin added eight assists for the Rams (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10). David Shriver shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Brandon Johns Jr. shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Sam Mennenga led the Wildcats (9-7, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Davidson also got 19 points and two steals from Desmond Watson. In addition, Grant Huffman had 16 points.

VCU took the lead with 10:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Shriver led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-29 at the break. VCU pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 25 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.