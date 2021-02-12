VCU holds on for 67-64 win over Saint Bonaventure

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Kyle Lofton made a layup with six seconds remaining to pull Saint Bonaventure within two of VCU, but the Rams were able to hold off the Bonnies for a 67-64 win on Friday night.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 22 points to lead the Rams.

Hyland hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Vince Williams Jr. had 11 points for VCU (15-4, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win.

Jalen Adaway had 23 points for the Bonnies (10-3, 8-3). Osun Osunniyi added 11 points. Dominick Welch had 10 points.

The Rams evened the season series against the Bonnies with the win. Saint Bonaventure defeated VCU 70-54 on Jan. 20.

