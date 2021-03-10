Vazquez nets 21 to lift Montana over Idaho 69-64 in Big Sky

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Josh Vazquez had a career-high 21 points as sixth-seeded Montana narrowly beat 11th-seed Idaho 69-64 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney on Wednesday.

Brandon Whitney had 13 points for Montana (14-12), which will play third-seeded Weber State in the quarterfinals. Robby Beasley III added 12 points. Vazques hit five 3-pointers.

Scott Blakney had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Vandals (1-21). Chance Garvin added 12 points. DeAndre Robinson had 10 points.

