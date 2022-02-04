ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Dimencio Vaughn had 24 points and Allen Powell scored 18 as Rider topped Siena 74-60 on Friday night.

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 10 points and nine rebounds for Rider (8-13, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Colby Rogers had 20 points for the Saints (9-9, 6-4). Javian McCollum added 12 points. Aidan Carpenter had 10 points.

