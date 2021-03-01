Vaudrin’s triple-double carries Winthrop past High Point

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Adonis Arms scored 15 points, Chandler Vaudrin recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and Winthrop beat High Point 83-54 in the Big South Conference tournament on Monday night.

Top-seeded Winthrop (21-1) plays Longwood on Thursday in the semifinals.

D.J. Burns Jr. added 12 points, Charles Falden had 10 and Russell Jones Jr. had a career-high 10 assists for Winthrop, which posted a season-high 24 assists.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for the Panthers (9-15).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES