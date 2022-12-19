TULSA, Okla. (AP)Connor Vanover scored 21 points as Oral Roberts beat South Dakota State 79-40 on Monday night.

Vanover also added six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (10-3). DeShang Weaver shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Carlos Jurgens shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Jackrabbits (5-8) were led by Alex Arians, who recorded eight points. South Dakota State also got eight points and three blocks from William Kyle III. In addition, Matthew Mors finished with six points.

