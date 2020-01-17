Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Vandy alum donates $5 million to men’s basketball program

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Vanderbilt men’s basketball program has received a $5 million donation from Seattle-based alumnus George B. Huber and his wife Cathy.

Vanderbilt officials said the money will be used to enhance facilities and support services.

Huber said in a statement that “the men’s basketball program has the building blocks to become a perennial powerhouse, and we’re excited by the opportunity to strengthen the broader Vanderbilt community throughout the program.”

Huber graduated from Vanderbilt in 1979. Son Tyler is a 2014 Vanderbilt alum.

Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3 SEC) hosts Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) on Saturday. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive Southeastern Conference games, a stretch that includes 21 regular-season contests and two SEC Tournament defeats.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞