Vanderbilt will aim to extend its conference winning streak to five games on Saturday night when it hosts Auburn in Nashville, Tenn.

Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Liam Robbins followed up his career-high 32-point performance in the Commodores’ 88-80 victory over Florida on Saturday with 24 points in a 75-64 win over South Carolina on Tuesday. Robbins’ heroics contributed to Vanderbilt recording its first four-game conference winning streak since February 2017.

Ezra Manjon finished with 15 points and six assists Tuesday for the Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC), who held a decisive 48-34 edge in rebounds — including 19-10 on the offensive glass.

“We’ve really talked about getting to the boards every time as part of our plan,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “We have a rebound report after every game, so I’m pretty sure they’re going to be happy about this one.”

Robbins boasts team-leading averages in points (14.7), rebounds (6.6) and blocks (3.0). Tyrin Lawrence (11.1) and Jordan Wright (10.0) also are averaging double-digit point totals this season.

While Vanderbilt is picking up speed, Auburn (18-8, 8-5) had dropped five of six games before regaining its footing with an 89-56 win over Missouri on Tuesday.

Johni Broome collected 20 points and 10 rebounds to notch his ninth double-double of the season. K.D. Johnson drained four 3-pointers for Auburn, which went 9-for-18 from beyond the arc.

“Keep getting better,” Johnson said. “You’re going to lose some and win some. You’ve got to come in the next day and work hard. We’ve been focused on what’s ahead of us, not what’s behind us. We keep that mindset, we’re going to keep this going and make our way to March.”

Wendell Green Jr. had club-best averages in points (13.9), assists (4.5) and steals (1.7). He had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in Auburn’s 94-80 victory over Vanderbilt last season.

Broome is contributing 13.7 points to go along with team-best averages in rebounds (9.0) and blocks (2.4).

