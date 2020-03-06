Valparaiso beats Evansville 58-55 in MVC tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP)Donovan Clay posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Valparaiso edged past Evansville 58-55 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

John Kiser’s dunk for the Crusaders with four seconds left capped the scoring.

Ben Krikke had 10 points for Valparaiso (17-15). Javon Freeman-Liberty added seven rebounds and six assists.

K.J. Riley had 17 points for the Purple Aces (9-23). Noah Frederking added 13 points. Sam Cunliffe had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞