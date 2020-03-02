UTEP peels away from S. Mississippi for 75-56 win

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Daryl Edwards scored 26 points and Jordan Lathon posted a double-double and UTEP beat Southern Miss 75-56 on Sunday.

Lathon filled the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, a career-high six steals and a career-tying six assists. Bryson Williams added 15 points for UTEP (15-14, 6-10 Conference USA).

LaDavius Draine had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-20, 5-11), Tyler Stevenson scored 13 with seven rebounds and Leonard Harper-Baker had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. UTEP defeated Southern Miss 76-64 on Jan. 9. UTEP faces Middle Tennessee on the road on Wednesday. Southern Miss faces Rice at home on Wednesday.

