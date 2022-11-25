EL PASO, Texas (AP)Tae Hardy scored 12 points as UTEP beat Texas A&M-CC 72-67 on Friday night.

Hardy also contributed five rebounds for the Miners (5-1). Jamari Sibley was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to add 12 points. Calvin Solomon was 2 of 4 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

The Islanders (4-3) were led in scoring by Terrion Murdix, who finished with 18 points. Texas A&M-CC also got 16 points from Jalen Jackson. Trey Tennyson also had 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.