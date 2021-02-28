UTEP beats Charlotte 77-62

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Souley Boum and Bryson Williams scored 23 points apiece as UTEP beat Charlotte 77-62 on Sunday.

Boum shot 6 for 9 from behind the arc. Williams also had 13 rebounds.

Efe Odigie had 12 points for UTEP (12-10, 8-8 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Brice Williams had 15 points and seven rebounds for the 49ers (9-13, 5-9), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jahmir Young added 12 points. Jordan Shepherd had seven assists.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. UTEP defeated Charlotte 70-47 on Saturday.

