SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP)Isaiah Pope scored 22 points as Utah Tech beat Seattle U 93-56 on Wednesday night.

Pope shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Trailblazers (13-17, 5-12 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Christensen added 19 points while going 7 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Cameron Gooden was 4 of 4 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

Riley Grigsby finished with nine points for the Redhawks (19-11, 10-7). Cameron Tyson added nine points for Seattle U.

