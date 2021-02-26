Utah St. narrowly tops Nevada 75-72

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Utah State held off Nevada for a 75-72 win on Friday night. Daniel Foster made a 3-pointer with four seconds left to help the Wolf Pack pull within 2, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Justin Bean had 19 points to lead the Aggies.

Neemias Queta had 16 points for Utah State (15-7, 12-4 Mountain West Conference). Alphonso Anderson added 10 points. Brock Miller had 10 points.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 23 points for the Wolf Pack (14-8, 9-6), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. K.J. Hymes Jr. added 15 points. Grant Sherfield had 11 points.

