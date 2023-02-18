HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Chendall Weaver’s 17 points helped UT Arlington defeat Stephen F. Austin 75-70 on Saturday night.

Weaver also added eight rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks (10-17, 5-9 Western Athletic Conference). Pedro Castro scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds and three steals. Brandon Walker was 4 of 13 shooting and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

AJ Cajuste led the Lumberjacks (17-10, 9-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Sadaidriene Hall added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nigel Hawkins had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.