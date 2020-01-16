Closings & Delays
UNLV puts six in double figures, tops San Jose State 98-87

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP)Marvin Coleman led a balanced attack with 17 points and Cheikh Mbacke Dion had a double-double and UNLV raced past San Jose State 98-87 on Wednesday night.

Bryce Hamilton and Amauri Hardy had 16 points apiece and Jonah Antonio hit five 3-pointers and scored 15, all in the second half. Mbacke Dio had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (10-1, 5-1 Mountain West Conference), who have won six of their last seven games. Coleman and Hardy, who scored 13 points after the break, had eight assists apiece.

Seneca Knight scored a career-high 30 points for the Spartans (6-13, 2-5), who were outrebounded 45-23 and let UNLV shoot 55%.

Antonio’s 3-pointer 3 1/2 minutes into the second half gave UNLV a 48-38 lead and started a 12-2 run. Antonio had another three in the 2 1/2 surge.

San Jose State whittled the deficit to 10 near the midway point but a 9-0 restored the comfortable margin.

