UNLV graduate transfer Jonah Antonio headed to Wake Forest

NCAA Men's Basketball
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)UNLV graduate transfer Jonah Antonio says he will join Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-5 guard announced his decision in a social-media post Thursday.

Antonio started his career at Mount St. Mary’s, spent a year at South Plains College in Texas and then last season with the Runnin’ Rebels. The Australian guard averaged 6.9 points as a part-time starter and was second on the team with 53 made 3-pointers, though he shot just 31.5% from behind the arc.

Antonio joins a program being led by new coach Steve Forbes, who left East Tennessee State to replaced fired coach Danny Manning with the Demon Deacons.

