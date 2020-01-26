1  of  2
Live Now
KTLA LIVE coverage – Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

UNC Wilmington goes toe-to-toe with Charleston in 72-70 win

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Shykeim Phillips scored 17 points, Ty Gadsen scored 16 and UNC Wilmington pulled a surprise with a 72-70 win over Charleston on Saturday.

It was just the Seahawks’ second Colonial Athletic Association win in nine tries.

Jaylen Sims made a pair of foul shots and the Seahawks led 61-57 with 4:54 left. The Cougars went on a 7-0 spurt and led by three when Brevin Galloway made 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:46 to go.

UNC Wilmington (7-15) regrouped when Martin Linssen made a layup, and Sims made two free throws with 36 seconds remaining for a 65-64 lead. Sims made two of his next four free throws for a 67-64 advantage.

Zep Jesper scored a layup and the Cougars were within one. Jesper fouled Gadsen, who made a pair of free throws, and the Seahawks led 69-66. Galloway made 1 of 2, Gadsen made a pair and Grant Riller buried a 3 for Charleston (12-9, 6-3) to bring the Cougars within 71-70 with four seconds left but ran out of time.

Riller led the Cougars with 16 points and Sam Miller grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞