UNC reserve big man Brandon Huffman plans to transfer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)North Carolina says reserve big man Brandon Huffman plans to transfer.

The 6-foot-10, 255-pound junior released a statement in a social-media post Thursday, saying he was ”looking for an opportunity to expand as a player” but called it a ”rough decision to make” after three years at UNC.

Huffman played in 14 games last season and has averaged 1.4 points and 3.1 minutes over his three seasons.

In a statement from the school, coach Roy Williams called Huffman a ”fantastic young man” and that he would do anything he can to help him choose the right fit at his next school.

