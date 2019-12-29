Live Now
UNC Greensboro routs William Peace 106-34

NCAA Men's Basketball
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Isaiah Miller scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and added five steals as UNC Greensboro overwhelmed Division III-member William Peace 106-34 on Saturday.

Miller’s effort helped the Spartans (11-3) shoot 57% from the floor. Michael Hueitt Jr. had 14 points, while James Dickey pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds. Reserves Bas Leyte and Keyshaun Langley scored 12 and 10, respectively.

John Burwell, Camden Ferguson and reserve Tyson Sellers all scored eight to lead the Pacers. William Peace, which trailed 45-12 at halftime, shot just 25% overall and 14% from distance (3 of 22).

