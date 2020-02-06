Live Now
UNC Greensboro rolls past The Citadel

NCAA Men's Basketball
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley had 17 points off the bench to help UNC Greensboro to an 88-68 win over The Citadel on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Miller had 15 points and six assists for UNC Greensboro (18-6, 8-3 Southern Conference). Kyrin Galloway added 14 points. Kaleb Hunter had 13 points. The Spartans remain one game behind East Tennessee State and Furman (both 9-2) in the conference standings.

Fletcher Abee had 16 points for the Bulldogs (6-16, 0-11), who have lost 11 in a row. Derek Webster Jr. added 14 points and Kaelon Harris had 11 points.

The Spartans swept the season series. UNC Greensboro defeated The Citadel 79-69 on Jan. 15.

UNC Greensboro takes on Samford at home on Sunday. The Citadel plays VMI at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

