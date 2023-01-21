GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Mikeal Brown-Jones had 17 points in UNC Greensboro’s 59-48 victory over Mercer on Saturday night.

Brown-Jones was 5 of 6 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Spartans (13-8, 7-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 10 points, going 4 of 9 (1 for 4 from distance). Jalen Breath was 3 of 4 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Bears (9-12, 2-6). Shannon Grant added 10 points for Mercer. In addition, Shawn Walker finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.