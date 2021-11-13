UNC-Greensboro 70, Northern Kentucky 69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Mohammed Abdulsalam had 13 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Northern Kentucky 70-69 in overtime on Friday night.

De’Monte Buckingham had 11 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (2-0). Khyre Thompson added 11 rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner tied a career high with 28 points for the Norse (1-1). Marques Warrick added 14 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points.

